Pirates rally to beat EC for EIAC title

Feb. 26—GREENSBURG — It took an extra session, but Greensburg captured the out-right EIAC regular season title by knocking off East Central 48-39 Friday.

The Pirates improve to 17-7 on the season and 6-1 in the EIAC. East Central drops to 11-13 overall and 4-3 in conference play.

Locking down the conference title was anything but easy as the Trojans pushed the Pirates throughout the first four quarters. There were many key possessions and buckets throughout the night, but two by Drew Busick were huge.

After East Central missed four straight free throws down the stretch, Busick got into the lane and put up a short jumper that bounced around and fell in as the horn sounded to tie the game at 39-39 and send the game to overtime.

To start the overtime, Busick hit a step-back 3-pointer from the right wing to put the Pirates up 42-39. Greensburg's defense then held the Trojans scoreless in the overtime session as the Pirates closed out the 48-39 win.

Greensburg opened the scoring on the night with a lay-up on the break by Justin Adkins. Carson Pieczonka hit two free throws to get the Trojans on the board, trailing 4-2. After four straight points by the Trojans, Reece Beaver hit a pair from the free throw line for Greensburg to tie the game. A Peyton Hofer 3-pointer put East Central up later in the quarter 9-6.

Greensburg's Bradley Lutz closed the first quarter with a floater from the left baseline to give the Pirates a 10-9 lead after the first eight minutes.

The second quarter saw the Pirates scored just three points. A Beaver free throw opened the quarter and two Andrew Bowman free throws ended the half with the Pirates trailing 17-13.

East Central's Dylan Maxwell scored to start the third quarter. Greensburg's Jack McKinsey completed a traditional three point play to cut the deficit to three. Greensburg could not make a run at the Trojans. After four straight from McKinsey, East Central's Maxwell scored to push the lead to 29-24 after three quarter.

Busick gave the lead back to the Pirates with back-to-back 3-pointers. The teams traded the lead back-and-forth, but neither could pull away. A Pieczonka free throw put East Central on top 39-37. Four straight misses from the free throw line by the Trojans set up Busick's bucket in the lane to force overtime and the eventual Greensburg win.

Busick led the way for the Pirates in scoring with 16 points. Jack McKinsey was also in double figures with 13 points. Reece Beaver and Addison Barnes-Pettit both scored six points. Bradley Lutz had three points. Justin Adkins and Andrew Bowman both added two points.

McKinsey grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Beaver pulled down five rebounds. Busick dished out a team-high four assists, while Beaver handed out three assists.

The Pirates open sectional action at 7 p.m. at home Tuesday against Rushville.

