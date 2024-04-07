Pirates Preview: Rubber Match Against Orioles

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates (7-2) picked up a thrilling extra-innings win over the Baltimore Orioles (5-3) at PNC Park on Saturday.

Oneil Cruz played the role of hero for the Pirates with a walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th inning. For Cruz, it was the second walk-off of his career and the first walk-off hit.

The Pirates will go for their third-straight series win to start the season in the rubber match against the Orioles on Sunday afternoon.

