Pirates Preview: What will response be after first loss?

For the first time this season, the Pittsburgh Pirates (5-1) found the loss column. They were defeated 5-3 by the Washington Nationals (2-3) in the middle game of a three-game set in D.C.

Mitch Keller had his second-consecutive shaky outing and the Pirates’ potent offense to begin the season managed only four hits. Two of those hits were off the bat of Jack Suwinski, who hit his first homer of the season.

The Pirates will look to bounce back from their loss and take the series on Thursday afternoon.

