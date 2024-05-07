Pirates Preview: Priester and Bucs hping to keep things rolling

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Los Angeles Angels 4-1 in the first game of a three-game series at PNC Park on Monday night.

Mitch Keller hurled a complete game — the second of his career — and Edward Olivares provided all the offense with one swing on a grand slam in the third inning.

The Pirates (17-19) will look to make it four straight wins and Quinn Priester will look for his third-straight quality start when they take on the Angels (12-23) on Tuesday.

