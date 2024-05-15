Advertisement

Pirates Preview: Pérez, Bucs look to win rubber match in Milwaukee

danny demilio, sports now group pittsburgh
·1 min read

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

One bad inning from Quinn Priester sunk the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

Nick Gonzales hit his first home run of the year and Connor Joe stayed hot with a long ball but it wasn’t enough for the Bucs.

The Pirates (19-24) will go for a series win against the Brewers (25-17) on Wednesday afternoon before heading to Chicago for a series with the Cubs.

