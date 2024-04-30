Pirates preview: The offense is due for a good game at some point, right?

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

It’s starting to sound like a broken record, but the Pittsburgh Pirates again struggled at the plate and fell 5-1 to the Oakland A’s on Monday night.

Ke’Bryan Hayes led off the game with a single, but the Pirates (14-16) didn’t record their second hit of the game until Oneil Cruz’s ninth-inning single.

The Pirates will look to even their series with the A’s (13-17) on Tuesday and hope for much better results from the lineup for the first time in quite some time.

