Pirates Preview: Mitch Keller takes hot stretch to Toronto

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates fell 5-3 to the Toronto Blue Jays in 14 innings on Friday in the opening game of the series at the Rogers Centre.

Bailey Falter tossed six-shutout innings but the Pirates’ bats fell flat late and Davis Schneider delivered a walk-off homer in the bottom of the 14th.

The Pirates (26-31) will try and even the series against the Jays (27-29) on Saturday behind the red-hot Mitch Keller.

