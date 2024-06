Pirates Preview: Mitch Keller leads Bucs in rubber match against Cardinals

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates kicked off their six-game road trip with a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Paul Skenes matched Miles Mikolas’ dominance by going 6.1-scoreless innings in another excellent start. The Pirates (32-34) struck twice in the ninth inning to lift them over the Cardinals (31-34).

The Pirates will go for their third-straight series win with Bailey Falter on the mound in the second game of the series on Wednesday night.

