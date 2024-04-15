Pirates Preview: Meeting the Mets for 3-Game Series

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates used a complete effort on Sunday to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-2 to earn a series split at Citizens Bank Park.

Andrew McCutchen belted his 300th home run in the ninth inning to pad the Pirates’ lead. Jack Suwinski hit a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning and Joey Bart also went deep. On the mound, Mitch Keller allowed two runs across seven innings and got the win.

The Pirates’ road-trip will continue to Citi Field for the start of a three-game series against the New York Mets.

