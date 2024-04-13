Pirates Preview: Can Marco Gonzales Continue Hot Start?
After falling to the Philadelphia Phillies in the series opener on Thursday, the Pittsburgh Pirates returned the favor with a 5-2 win on Friday night.
Facing his former team, Bailey Falter limited the Phillies to just one run across five innings pitched, giving him back-to-back solid starts. David Bednar, who blew three of his first four save opportunities to begin the season, closed the door with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
The two teams will meet again on Saturday at Citizens Bank for the third matchup in this four-game series.
