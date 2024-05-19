Pirates Preview: Keller tries to lead Bucs to series win against ex-Bucco Taillon

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates fell 1-0 in the ninth inning to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

After left-hander’s Bailey Falter and Shota Imanaga pitched brilliantly in their starts, the Cubs (26-21) beat the Pirates (21-26) on Christopher Morel’s controversial walk-off base hit.

The Pirates will look to put a tough loss behind them as they attempt to win the four-game series on Sunday afternoon in the Windy City.

