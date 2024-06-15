Pirates Preview: Can Jared Jones match previous start against Rockies?

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates belted three home runs in a 5-2 win over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday night.

Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen and Jack Suwinski were responsible for the three Pirates’ homers and Luis Ortiz tossed five strong innings of relief.

The Pirates (33-36) will look to make it two in a row over the Rockies (24-45) to start the series as Jared Jones tries to replicate what he did the last time he faced Colorado.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Teen survivor testifies as 2 men accused in deadly Washington County double shooting appear in court Channel 11 Exclusive: A look at the wreckage from Sen. John Fetterman’s car crash in Maryland Tickets on sale for 2025 U.S. Open Championship held in Oakmont VIDEO: Abandoned bridge in South Park given new life as fishing area DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts