Pirates Preview: Jared Jones looks to get back on track vs. Rays

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were smacked 10-3 by the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park on Friday night.

The bullpen games that had been so effective for the Pirates (36-39) of late turned sour against the Rays (37-39).

The Bucs will look to even the series against Tampa Bay with rookie Jared Jones making his 15th start of the season on Saturday.

