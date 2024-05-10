Pirates Preview: Jared Jones and Bucs welcome Cubs to town

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates had a day off on Thursday after falling 5-4 to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon, dropping the three-game series.

Oneil Cruz came through with a clutch two-out double to drive in three runs and give the Pirates (17-21) a lead but the Bucs couldn’t hold on.

The Pirates will look to turn the page for what should be an exciting weekend of baseball on the North Shore as the Chicago Cubs (22-16) come to town.

Read more at pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Real ID conversion has 2025 deadline; what you need to do before next May Theft suspect who led police on foot chase wanted by Verona police Local mother charged for striking, dragging 4-year-old twins VIDEO: Small alligator found in Beaver County creek DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts