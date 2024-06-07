Pirates Preview: Homestand continues against Twins

This article originally appeared on PittbsurghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were unable to complete the sweep against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, falling 11-7 at PNC Park.

Bailey Falter surrendered four first-inning runs and Ben Heller gave up five runs out of the bullpen in his team debut.

The Pirates (29-33) will now welcome the Minnesota Twins (33-29) to Pittsburgh for the start of a weekend series on the banks of the Allegheny.

