Pirates Preview: Can Falter and Bucs salvage series?

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Man, is Jared Jones impressive. Unfortunately for the Pittsburgh Pirates, a sparkling outing from the hard-throwing right-hander wasn’t enough as they fell 3-1 to the New York Mets.

Jones threw five innings of one-hit ball and struck out seven betters. 50 of his 59 pitches went for strikes, but Jones was pulled after the fifth inning as the Pirates manage the rookie’s workload.

As impressive as Jones was, the Pirates’ offense was the opposite. Bryan Reynolds was responsible for driving in the lone run with a base hit, one of five hits on the night for the Pirates.

