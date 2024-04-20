Pirates Preview: Bucs’ Scuffling Offense Faces Tall Task Against Kutter Crawford

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ losing streak reached four games after an 8-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox at PNC Park on Friday night.

Quinn Priester made his 2024 debut and surrendered three of the four home runs for Boston (11-10) in the game. The Pirates’ offense continued to struggle and had one hit through the first seven innings before finally pushing across a run in the ninth.

The Pirates (11-9) will attempt to put their four-game losing streak in the rearview mirror on Saturday against a tough starting pitcher.

