Pirates Preview: Can Bucs break out brooms against mighty Dodgers?

The Pittsburgh Pirates came out on top against the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second-straight night thanks to a big game from the bats on Wednesday.

A seven-run second inning paved the way to a 10-6 win for the Pirates (29-32), giving them a series win and a chance for a sweep against the Dodgers (38-25).

Nick Gonzales matched a career-high with four RBIs and Paul Skenes struck out eight and allowed three runs in five innings pitched.

