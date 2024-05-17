Pirates Preview: Another start for top prospect Paul Skenes

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates won a 5-4 contest against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night in the opening game of the series.

Jared Jones turned in another quality start and Edward Olivares and Nick Gonzales homered for the Pirates (20-25) in the win.

Paul Skenes will make his second-career start against the Cubs (25-20) when the two sides meet again on Friday afternoon in the Windy City.

