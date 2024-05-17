Pirates play the Cubs with 1-0 series lead

Pittsburgh Pirates (20-25, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (25-20, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-3, 10.04 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -111, Cubs -108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs leading the series 1-0.

Chicago has a 25-20 record overall and a 13-7 record in home games. The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.72.

Pittsburgh is 11-13 on the road and 20-25 overall. The Pirates are 12-20 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Friday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christopher Morel leads the Cubs with nine home runs while slugging .409. Cody Bellinger is 13-for-38 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Connor Joe has 10 doubles and six home runs for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 13-for-38 with five doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .234 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by four runs

Pirates: 4-6, .216 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (illness), Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (hamstring), Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dansby Swanson: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Ke'Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Jason Delay: 60-Day IL (knee), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.