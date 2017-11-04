Pirates pick up McCutchen's 2018 option

Andrew McCutchen, 31, will make $14.5million next season after hitting 28 home runs with 88 RBIs in 2017.

Andrew McCutchen's name has crept up in trade rumours each of the last two years, but the Pittsburgh Pirates opted to pick up his 2018 contract option on Friday.

McCutchen, 31, will make $14.5million next season after hitting 28 home runs with 88 RBIs in 2017.

The 2013 National League MVP and five-time MLB All-Star has hit at least 20 home runs in seven straight seasons.

While McCutchen's power has remained consistent, his average has dipped in recent years.

The four-time Silver Slugger has not hit .300 since 2014. McCutchen batted just .279 last season after hitting .256 in 2016.

Pittsburgh finished 75-87 last season, 17 games behind the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

It is possible the Pirates could still shop McCutchen this off-season, but for now he is set to don black and yellow for a 10th straight season.