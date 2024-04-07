Pirates and Orioles meet, winner takes 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (5-3) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (7-2)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-0, 5.06 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, five strikeouts); Pirates: Marco Gonzales (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -125, Pirates +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Pittsburgh had a 76-86 record overall and a 39-42 record in home games last season. The Pirates pitching staff had a collective 4.61 ERA last season while averaging 8.6 strikeouts and 3.8 walks per nine innings.

Baltimore had a 101-61 record overall and a 52-29 record in road games last season. The Orioles scored five runs per game while allowing 4.2 last season.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (hip), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (foot), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (illness), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (forearm), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.