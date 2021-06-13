Pirates option struggling pitcher Mitch Keller to Triple-A

Jun. 12—When Mitch Keller struggled with everything from fastball command to visible frustration on the mound, the Pittsburgh Pirates reached a point where they decided he needed a break from facing major league hitters.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton announced Saturday afternoon that Keller has been optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis, a stunning demotion for the 25-year-old right-hander who was once considered the organization's top prospect.

"It's a challenging move," Shelton said. "It's a tough move but it's a move that's important for both Mitch and the Pirates. We need to get him in a situation where he's commanding the fastball better, he's doing things that are making him an effective big league pitcher. We really feel he's going to be a good big league pitcher but we've got to put him in a situation to do that."

The Pirates also placed right-hander Trevor Cahill (left calf strain) on the 10-day injured list and recalled right-handers Wil Crowe and Geoff Hartlieb. Shelton said Crowe (0-4, 7.26 ERA) is expected to start against Adrian Houser (4-5, 3.66) on Sunday afternoon when the Pirates play at the Milwaukee Brewers.

Keller was 3-7 with a 7.04 ERA in 47 1/3 innings this season, pitching well almost every other game until he left his June 4 start against the Miami Marlins after only two innings with what the club called "heat illness." Keller later said he was experiencing covid-19 symptons, and was placed on the covid-IL.

But Keller lasted only 2 2/3 innings in his most recent start, giving up four runs on five hits, three walks, two hit batters and three strikeouts in a 6-3 loss Thursday afternoon to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Afterward, Keller expressed his disgust in a postgame video conference call, saying he was "probably the most (ticked) off guy in this locker room."

At that point, Shelton said, the Pirates hadn't discussed sending Keller to the minors. Keller appeared relieved.

Story continues

"It's good, I guess, to know that they have faith in me," Keller said. "Every conversation that we have is really good, and we're making strides forward. Just going through it right now and trying to get out of it."

That changed over the next two days, as Shelton said the Pirates had internal discussions and "decided what we thought was best for both Mitch and the Pirates." Shelton said Keller took the demotion "very professionally" and accepting of the pitching program they have for him.

"He realizes that there's things to work on and that there's a plan in place for that to happen and he took it very professional," Shelton said. "Obviously, he's disappointed. I think even with you guys the other day he showed a level of frustration. Sometimes, frustration is good.

"Mitch Keller is going to be a very good big league pitcher. There's just things we have to work on right now. We're going to take the factors of the major league out of it so he can go down and work on those things."

Having a heralded pitching prospect struggle as a starter is nothing new for the Pirates. Keller's demotion comes three years after Tyler Glasnow, a former minor league pitcher of the year, was optioned to Indianapolis after going 2-6 with a 7.45 ERA in 12 starts in 2017.

The Pirates ultimately gave up on Glasnow, trading him along with outfielder Austin Meadows and pitching prospect Shane Baz to Tampa Bay in the Chris Archer deal in July 2018. That trade backfired and led to the dismissals of team president Frank Coonelly, general manager Neal Huntington and manager Clint Hurdle.

Glasnow has evolved into one of baseball's most dominant starters, a mistake the Pirates can't afford to repeat with Keller — and one Shelton says they have no intention of allowing to happen.

"Yeah, we have lost no faith in Mitch Keller," Shelton said. "We have complete faith in Mitch Keller, and Mitch Keller's going to be a good major league pitcher. I can't speak to the Glasnow thing because I wasn't here but when young players, pitchers have struggles, it's our job to come up with a program and a plan to help him get back to this level and be successful at this level — and that's what we're doing with Mitch."

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@triblive.com or via Twitter .