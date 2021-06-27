Pirates notebook: Derek Shelton draws battle lines in clubhouse as CWS finals get underway

Jun. 27—On most occasions, Derek Shelton prefers a calm Pittsburgh Pirates clubhouse where all of his players get along with each other.

Just not now, with Mississippi State facing Vanderbilt in the College World Series finals that begin Monday in Omaha, Neb.

Second baseman Adam Frazier and relief pitcher Chris Stratton attended Mississippi State. Center fielder Bryan Reynolds went to Vanderbilt.

Then, there's the special case of reliever David Bednar, a Mars graduate whose brother, Will, was the starting pitcher Saturday for the Bulldogs of Mississippi State when they defeated Texas, 4-3, to advance to the finals.

"Every time he walks by my office he says, 'Go, Dogs,' " Shelton said of David Bednar, who's been wearing a Mississippi State pullover for the past week. "Will and David have a special bond, which is really cool.

"Frazier and Stratton went there. Bednar is way more excited about this. Obviously, Reynolds is not. He's a man of a few words."

Shelton is not an innocent observer.

"I'm trying to incite it as much as possible," he said. "I am trying to get into as much trash talking with these guys going into it as possible to get them to go back and forth. You don't have to get Bednar excited at all. He's full-on, ready to go all the time."

Solid defense

The Pirates went into Sunday's series finale with the St. Louis Cardinals with one of the soundest fielding teams in the majors.

They have committed only three errors in the past 12 games (103 innings) — none in the past six (58). Since May 9, the Pirates are first in the majors with a .990 fielding percentage and 15 errors.

"I think our work's been really good, really pro-active at looking on how we're working on our defensive stuff every day," Shelton said, crediting coaches Tarrik Brock and Joey Cora.

"Our guys have really bought into it. We continue to do sound things fundamentally. It's one of the reasons we're in games because of the fact we do a lot of things correct and play good fundamental baseball."

The Pirates have won five of their past eight games, and the three losses have been decided by a total of four runs.

Not to be overlooked:

Catchers Jacob Stallings and Michael Perez have teamed to make the Pirates the only team without a passed ball this season.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@triblive.com or via Twitter .