Pirates knock off Patriots, edged by Panthers

May 23—LIBERTY — The Greensburg baseball team earned their 12th win of the season Monday with an 8-1 win at Union County.

Caleb Greiwe was solid on the hill, pitched four innings of 1-hit ball with four strike outs. Greiwe also drove in three runs with a single and two doubles.

The Pirates finished with 12 hits in the game. Lance Coy added three singles and one RBI. Ethan Smith added a double and two RBIs. Gavin Owens had two singles. Chase Walsman, Justin Adkins and Bryson Kelso (two RBIs) all had a single.

Luke Hoeing pitched in relief, allowing no runs on three hits while striking out three.

Greensburg ended the regular season with a 3-2 loss to Jennings County.

Three hits in the bottom of the seventh allowed the Panthers to score two runs and rally for the victory.

Greensburg scored both its runs in the top of the second. Coy and Owens had back-to-back singles. Walsman followed with a single to score courtesy runner I Dickson. Jacoby Miller's fielder's choice scored courtesy runner Addison Barnes-Pettit to make it 2-0.

Jacoby Miller led the offense with two singles and an RBI. Walsman added a single and RBI. Kelso, Owens and Coy had the other singles for Greensburg.

Coy pitched five innings, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while striking out five.

