Pirates host the Tigers on home winning streak

Detroit Tigers (6-4) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (9-2)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (0-0, 6.23 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, four strikeouts); Pirates: Martin Perez (1-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -127, Tigers +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Detroit Tigers aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Pittsburgh is 9-2 overall and 3-1 in home games. Pirates hitters have a collective .360 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Detroit is 5-2 on the road and 6-4 overall. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.42 ERA, which ranks eighth in MLB play.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Joe has five doubles and a home run while hitting .324 for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 14-for-46 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Riley Greene has a double, three home runs and five RBI for the Tigers. Mark Canha is 6-for-29 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, .281 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .214 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (hip), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (foot), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (illness), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Andy Ibanez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.