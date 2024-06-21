Pirates host the Rays to begin 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (36-39, fourth in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (36-38, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Pepiot (0-0); Pirates: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates start a three-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

Pittsburgh has an 18-18 record in home games and a 36-38 record overall. The Pirates have a 17-9 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Tampa Bay is 17-16 in road games and 36-39 overall. The Rays have a 25-16 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with 10 home runs while slugging .401. Bryan Reynolds is 13-for-40 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with a .287 batting average, and has 15 doubles, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 39 RBI. Yandy Diaz is 15-for-44 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .226 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rays: 5-5, .228 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Henry Davis: 7-Day IL (head), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (groin), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

