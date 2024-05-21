Pirates host the Giants to start 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (23-25, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (22-26, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (4-4, 3.03 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Pirates: Martin Perez (1-3, 4.86 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -135, Pirates +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

Pittsburgh is 22-26 overall and 9-12 in home games. The Pirates are 15-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Francisco has a 23-25 record overall and an 8-15 record in road games. Giants hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Tuesday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 12 doubles, a triple and five home runs while hitting .254 for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 11-for-39 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr has five doubles, two home runs and 15 RBI for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 11-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by five runs

Giants: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ke'Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Jason Delay: 60-Day IL (knee), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Patrick Bailey: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Austin Slater: 7-Day IL (concussion), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (adductor), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.