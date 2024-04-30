Pirates need your help naming new team dog!

The Pittsburgh Pirates have a new team dog, and they need your help naming him.

The Pirates and PNC Bank teamed up to provide a trained medical service dog to a military veteran in the Pittsburgh area.

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs will raise the puppy and train him in scent, mobility skills and socialization for 18 months before he is paired with a veteran.

Fans can expect to see the dog at Pirates games and community events.

His first Pirates game will be the Mental Health Action game on May 3.

Fans are invited to vote to name the dog.

The options are Rookie, Bandit, Homer and Slugger.

Voting is open until May 4. Click here to vote for your favorite name.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Trump hush money trial: Judge finds Trump in contempt for violating gag order 3 people arrested after traffic stop in Pittsburgh; could be related to Mercer gun store burglary Passengers get stuck on Pittsburgh-bound train for more than 6 hours VIDEO: 2 children fall from window in Allegheny County DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts