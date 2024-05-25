Pirates fall to familiar foe in state semifinal

May 25—Box Score

At Johnson-O'Brien Stadium (Ephrata)

JAGUARS 1, PIRATES 0

Tri-Cities Prep 000 010 0 — 1

Adna 000 000 0 — 0

ADNA Pitching — Percival 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 K; Nakano 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K. Highlights — Fagernes 1-3

The Adna baseball team left Johnson-O'Brien Stadium with a familiar feeling on Friday, as the Pirates fell to Tri-Cities Prep 1-0 in a 2B state semifinal.

It's the same Jaguars team that topped Adna 5-4 in the 2B state title game last spring.

"A tough loss," Adna coach Alex Overbay said. "But the boys played great."

Runs were harder to come by in Friday's matchup. TCP's Jarrett Garza scored the game's only run when Caleb Sherfey drove him in with a sacrifice fly. Garza began the at-bat on second base, but he was able to advance to third on a balk before the first pitch was thrown.

The Adna offense had no answers for Sherfey on the mound, as the Pirates managed just one hit off of him, a fifth-inning single from Owen Fagernes.

"Tough to see," Overbay said. "But very grateful to be a part of the Final Four with Adna."

Outside of the one run in the fifth, Tristan Percival was just as stellar. He allowed just two hits and the one earned run while striking out 10. Cameron Nakano relieved him to start the sixth, and he struck out three in two perfect innings.

The Pirates will take on Toutle Lake in the third-place game on Saturday.