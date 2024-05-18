Pirates fall to Cubs on controversial call in 9th after epic pitchers’ duel

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Rookie starting pitchers have been on full display between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs during their four-game series.

The trend continued on Saturday as Cubs starter Shota Imanaga threw seven-shutout innings in a pitchers’ duel against Pirates starter Bailey Falter, and it was the Cubs ultimately prevailing 1-0 on a walk-off in the bottom of the ninth inning.

With Cody Bellinger standing on second base, Christopher Morel singled up the middle off of David Bednar (2-3). Center fielder Michael A. Taylor fired home and Bellinger was called safe on a bang-bang call at the plate.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

LATEST: Confirmed EF-1 tornado touches down near Pittsburgh Zoo, 1st in city limits since 1998 Actor Dabney Coleman of ‘9 to 5,’ ‘Tootsie’ fame dead at 92 PHOTOS: Tornadoes, storm damage seen throughout Allegheny, Westmoreland counties VIDEO: Elrama neighbors react after tornado blows through the area DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts