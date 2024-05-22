Pirates face the Giants leading series 1-0

San Francisco Giants (23-26, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (23-26, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Blake Snell (0-0); Pirates: Jared Jones (3-4, 2.89 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -121, Giants +102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the San Francisco Giants.

Pittsburgh has a 23-26 record overall and a 10-12 record in home games. The Pirates are 16-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Francisco is 23-26 overall and 8-16 in road games. The Giants have the 10th-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .315.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with seven home runs while slugging .441. Andrew McCutchen is 13-for-41 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco with eight home runs while slugging .444. Matt Chapman is 14-for-38 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Giants: 6-4, .270 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Yasmani Grandal: day-to-day (groin), Ke'Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Jason Delay: 60-Day IL (knee), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Michael Conforto: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Austin Slater: 7-Day IL (concussion), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (adductor), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.