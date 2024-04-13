Pirates continue win streak with blowout of Timberwolves

Apr. 12—BOX SCORE

At White Pass

PIRATES 22, TIMBERWOLVES 0 (5 inn.)

Adna231 (11)5 — 22

MWP000 00 — 0

ADNA Pitching — Miller 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; Ramirez 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Guerrero 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO. Highlights — Hoinowski 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 2 R; Bodenhamer 2-2, 3 RBI, 2 R; Pine 2-3, RBI, 3 R

MWP Pitching — McKenzie 1 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Pelletier 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 SO; Elliott 0.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R (4 ER), 0 BB, 0 SO; Flathers 0.1 IP, 1 H, 6 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 0 SO; Shields 1.1 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO. Highlights — Pelletier 1-3, 2B; Ingalsbe 1-2

Another day, another victory for the Adna baseball team as it had nearly everyone take an at-bat in a 22-0 five-inning victory over Morton-White Pass on Friday night in a C2BL contest.

It marks nine consecutive wins for the Pirates and four straight shutouts. They have gone 21 innings without allowing a run, a streak they'll look to continue on Saturday when the two sides meet in Adna at noon.

Up 6-0 after three full innings, Adna (10-2, 10-1 C2BL) busted it open with an 11-run outburst in the fourth by bringing 17 batters to the plate. It added five more in the fifth, taking advantage of seven Timberwolves errors and drawing 11 walks.

Ty Bodenhamer drove in three runs, Bryce Pine scored three times and Daniel Hoinowski drew three walks, notched two RBIs and two hits and ripped a double. Beau Miller, Nailon Ramirez and Tallon Guerrero combined for the shutout on the mound.

MWP's (0-9, 0-9) Brecken Pelletier and Kohen Ingalsbe each registered a hit.