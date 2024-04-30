Pirates complete JT Brubaker trade by acquiring infield prospect from Yankees

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have completed the trade that sent right-handed pitcher JT Brubaker to the New York Yankees.

The player to be named later heading back to the Pirates is infield prospect Keiner Delgado, who was ranked as the Yankees’ No. 20 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

Delgado was signed by the Yankees as an international amateur free agent in 2021 out of Venezuela. He received a $100,000 signing bonus.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Trump hush money trial: Judge finds Trump in contempt for violating gag order 3 people arrested after traffic stop in Pittsburgh; could be related to Mercer gun store burglary Passengers get stuck on Pittsburgh-bound train for more than 6 hours VIDEO: 2 children fall from window in Allegheny County DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts