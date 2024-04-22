Pirates come into matchup against the Brewers on losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (14-6, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (11-11, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Joe Ross (1-1, 4.91 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Pirates: Jared Jones (1-2, 3.13 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -136, Brewers +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to end their six-game skid when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Pittsburgh has a 3-5 record at home and an 11-11 record overall. The Pirates have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.09.

Milwaukee is 14-6 overall and 10-2 on the road. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.52 ERA, which ranks ninth in the majors.

Monday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Joe has a .286 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has six doubles and two home runs. Bryan Reynolds is 10-for-35 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .196 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (foot), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.