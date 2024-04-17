Pirates celebrate seniors and home win

Apr. 17—GREENSBURG — In the lone home meet of the 2024 track season, Greensburg hosted Connersville and New Castle. Greensburg celebrated its senior athletes before the meet and the Pirates celebrated a victory on the boys side.

The Pirates finished with 97 points to win the meet. Connersville and New Castle both finished with 35.

New Castle won the team title for the girls with 68. Connersville was second with 57.5 and Greensburg finished with 37.5.

Greensburg's Emarie Jackson continues to rewrite the records book, setting two more stadium records in Tuesday's action. Last week, Jackson had the sixth farthest discus throw in state history to set the Jennings County stadium record. Tuesday, Jackson followed that by setting the Greensburg stadium record with a distance of 155-7.

Greensburg teammate Livy Grimes finished second in the discus. Jackson and Grimes also went 1-2 in the shot put. Jackson's distance of 49-8 won the event and set a new stadium record.

For the boys, the Pirates had several outstanding performances lead by the distance squad. The 4-some of TJ Gorman, Cameron Schwartz, Zack Blodgett and Jake Hawkins cruised to the win in the 4x800, taking first by nearly one minute.

In the 1600, Gorman, Joe Hawkins and Jake Hawkins swept the 1600. Schwartz and Braylon Brancamp went 1-2 in the 800 with Jayden Schwagmeier barely missing third by 2 tenths of a second.

Greensburg dominated the 3200 as well with Gorman, Joe Hawkins and Quinton Walker finishing 1-2-3. Walker had a great run, breaking the 11:00 barrier.

Other standout performances came from Carson Kilgore and Elliott Weber. Kilgore won the 100 and 200 and Weber led teammates Kameron Parkinson and Reed Hungerford to a 1-2-3 sweep in the shot put and then teamed up with Parkinson and fellow Senior Justin Ramer to sweep the discus.

Senior Blake Collins won the long jump with a personal best and senior Owen Meadows won the 400 with a personal best. Meadows teamed up with Blodgett, Kilgore and Jake Hawkins to comfortably win the 4x400 relay.

Coach Hawkins noted, in one of the more exciting and promising performances came with four Pirate Freshman stepping up and running like seniors to win the 4x100 relay.

"Aidan Easley, Corbin Senoff, Jaxson Phillips and Noah Martini ran a fantastic race and moved the baton around the track like seasoned pros," Coach Hawkins said. "We not only have a great core of strong seniors on this team, but we also have a bright future with some super talented young guys that are already competing at a varsity level."

