Pirates bring 2-1 series advantage over Cubs into game 4

Pittsburgh Pirates (21-26, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (26-21, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-3, 3.93 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (3-1, 1.61 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -123, Pirates +103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs leading the series 2-1.

Chicago has a 14-8 record in home games and a 26-21 record overall. The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.71.

Pittsburgh is 21-26 overall and 12-14 in road games. The Pirates have hit 44 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christopher Morel has nine home runs, 20 walks and 32 RBI while hitting .217 for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 12-for-41 with five doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with seven home runs while slugging .425. Bryan Reynolds is 12-for-42 with four doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Pirates: 4-6, .236 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Colten Brewer: 15-Day IL (back), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (illness), Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (hamstring), Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dansby Swanson: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Ke'Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Jason Delay: 60-Day IL (knee), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.