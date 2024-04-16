Pirates blow lead, fall 6-3 to Mets on Jackie Robinson Day

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Despite taking a three-run lead in the sixth inning, the Pittsburgh Pirates fell 6-3 to the New York Mets at Citi Field on Jackie Robinson Day.

With the game tied 3-all in the eighth, Harrison Bader plated a pair on a two-run double against Aroldis Chapman to give the Mets (8-8) the lead.

Chapman (0-1) struck out Jeff McNeil, but McNeil reached via a dropped third strike on a wild pitch. Chapman then issued a walk to DJ Stewart before Bader’s double.

