Pirates belt 3 home runs in win over Rockies

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates hit a trio of home runs in their 5-2 win over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday night.

Bryan Reynolds extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a solo home run in the first inning. The blast put the Pirates (33-36) ahead 1-0.

After the Rockies (24-45) tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth, Andrew McCutchen belted a 448-foot solo homer to dead center.

