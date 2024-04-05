Pirates announce partnership with Pittsburgh-based distillery Wigle Whiskey

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced a new partnership with local distillery Wigle Whiskey.

Fans will be able to purchase Wigle’s offerings throughout PNC Park’s Club Level and outside the park along Federal Street.

The three club-level bar spaces are now named Wigle Reserve, Wigle Whiskey and City of Champions Bourbon.

“We are thrilled to introduce our award-winning craft whiskeys to Pittsburgh’s renowned ballpark experience,” said Alex Moser, COO at Wigle Whiskey. “Baseball has always been about coming together to celebrate shared passions, and this partnership allows us to bring our passion for fine craft distilling to the fans.”

The Wigle Bar on Federal Street features craft cocktails, cold beer and a food menu.

“This partnership with Wigle Whiskey is the coming together of two brands, deeply rooted in the rich history of Pittsburgh,” said Pirates President Travis Williams. “It brings forward our focus to deliver the ultimate fan experience at PNC Park that is uniquely Pittsburgh.”

The Pirates home opener is Friday at 4:12 p.m.

