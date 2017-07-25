Pirates aim to continue mastery of Giants in S.F

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Pittsburgh Pirates will seek to extend a winning streak at AT&T Park that extends back to 2014 when they face the San Francisco Giants on the second night of a three-game series Tuesday.

Andrew McCutchen and Jordy Mercer powered a 10-3 victory in the series opener Monday with three-run home runs, the 10th and 11th homers in the Pirates' past nine games at San Francisco.

The Pirates have won seven straight at AT&T Park, including three-game sweeps in both 2015 and 2016.

Right-hander Jameson Taillon (6-3, 3.08 ERA) will attempt to keep the streak alive Tuesday against Giants ace Madison Bumgarner (0-4, 3.57), who is still looking for his first win of the season.

Taillon has pitched in San Francisco just once previously, in a 4-3 win last August. He did not get a decision after allowing three runs in six innings.

The second-year Pirate has rebounded well from testicular cancer surgery in May, having gone 3-2 with a 2.84 ERA in seven starts since being reinstated from the disabled list in June.

He can only hope for the type of offensive support the Pirates afforded starter Gerrit Cole and three relievers on Monday night.

Eight different Pirates contributed to a 14-hit attack.

"Everyone's showing up," McCutchen said. "This offense is good. We've shown that. We can be a real good team if we do that more consistently."

McCutchen has been on quite a roll in San Francisco. His four RBIs on Monday raised his total to 12 in his past seven games at AT&T Park.

McCutchen is just 3-for-19 (.158) without a homer in his career against Bumgarner, who has gone just 2-4 against the Pirates despite a 2.97 ERA.

Bumgarner has given up two home runs in each of the two games he has pitched since returning following the All-Star break after recovering from a dirt-bike accident. The left-hander never previously in his career allowed multiple homers in consecutive games.

Bumgarner will be pitching one night after the frustration of a last-place season boiled over in the ejections of Giants manager Bruce Bochy and pitching coach Dave Righetti in a blowout loss.

It wasn't just the floating strike zone of plate umpire Chris Conroy that raised Bochy's temperature. For the second day in a row, the Giants made a key out at third base when Brandon Belt was fooled by Pirates center fielder McCutchen and got gunned down trying to take an extra base with his club down by three runs.

McCutchen held his glove up as if to indicate he had caught Buster Posey's sinking liner on the play, causing Belt to hesitate rounding second base.

"These are little things that come back to get us, haunt us," Bochy fumed. "This past week, or really the last 10 days, we've made some outs there at third base, and (Belt's gaffe) really wasn't a close play. Just stay at second base."

Bochy added of his beef with Conroy, "There was some frustration really all night. I don't think he had a real good night, to be honest as far as consistency. But that really had nothing to do with what happened tonight. We gave up three-run homers."