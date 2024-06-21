Pirates to add Sheetz logos to jerseys in new partnership

(WHTM) — The Pirates are adding another logo to their jerseys this season.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have announced their new partnership with convenience retailer Sheetz, in which the Sheetz logo will now be featured on the Pirates’ jersey sleeves.

The Pirates say the partnership aims to solidify Sheetz as a Pennsylvania staple and boost its national brand recognition by creating marketing efforts to engage with Pirates fans and Sheetz customers — including ballpark signings, in-game activations, and unique digital content.

“If you take our market area and the Pirates’ fanbase and overlay those two, you’d be hard-pressed to find many gaps,” Sheetz president & CEO Travis Sheetz said. “For sure, we think from a customer standpoint, a brand-awareness standpoint, and a brand reputation standpoint, this is a great connection.”

The partnership will also focus on community-based initiatives, including supporting local youth teams and other non-profit organizations.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Sheetz and the Sheetz family,” Pirates chairman Bob Nutting said. “Like the Pirates, Sheetz is an iconic local brand that is a part of everyday life in Pittsburgh and throughout Western Pennsylvania. Sheetz is a family-owned company that shares in our strong commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of others in our community. With so many commonalities, Sheetz is the perfect partner to be featured on our first-ever jersey patch.”

Sheetz, a notable Mid-Atlantic convenience chain with more than 730 store locations and 25,000 employees, was founded as a small family business in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Seventy years later, the chain now serves more than 1.5 million customers a day across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina.

“Like the Pirates, Sheetz is rooted in family ownership and family values,” Nutting said. “Like us, they truly care about their customers, they truly care about their team members, and that commitment shows every time you walk into a Sheetz store. I love this brand, I love this company and I love this family. We’re coming together as two iconic local Pittsburgh brands.”

