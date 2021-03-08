Pirates acquire former heralded pitching prospect Duane Underwood Jr. from Cubs

Mar. 7—Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington continued to add arms to the organizational pitching pool by trading for former heralded pitching prospect Duane Underwood Jr. from the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Underwood three times was listed among the Cubs' top 10 prospects by MLB.com, peaking at No. 4 in 2015 — three years after the right-hander was a second-round pick out of high school.

Underwood, who had been designated for assignment by the Cubs last week, was acquired in exchange for infielder Shendrik Apostel.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Underwood has appeared in 30 MLB games, including 17 out of the bullpen for the Cubs last season when he allowed 13 runs on 25 hits and six walks with 27 strikeouts in 202/3 innings.

"When we started talking about him and talk to (pitching coach Oscar Marin) and (bullpen coach Justin Meccage) about his stuff, I know we like that," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. "That's always first and foremost. An opportunity to get him in camp and let it play out, let our guys get our hands on him, but we definitely like the stuff."

Control generally has been what's held Underwood back. He allowed 3.8 walks per nine innings in the minors, when most of his action was as a starter.

Underwood was added to the 40-man roster, taking the spot of right-hander Carson Fulmer. Fulmer was designated for assignment for the fifth time over the past eight months, the second time by the Pirates. He allowed two runs during his only inning of work this spring.

Apostel, 20, has played professionally only for the Dominican Summer League Pirates.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris by email at cadamski@triblive.com or via Twitter .