Pirate sprinters bring home the gold

Jun. 20—Through more than a quarter of a century coaching Prairie of Cottonwood's track and field team heading into this spring season, Ryan Hasselstrom had enjoyed his share of success, but he'd never seen the Pirates break a state record in any event.

Perhaps he was simply storing up the bounty. Last month at Middleton High School, a group of five Prairie runners combined to break the Idaho Class 1A state meet records for the 200-meter dash and the 400, 800 and 1,600 relays.

"It's one of those rare situations where all our boys came together just right," Hasselstrom said. "In all my coaching career, I've never seen anything like it. It was pretty neat, to say the least. I hope I get to see it again, but I'm not sure I will."

A five-man band

Trenton Lorentz, Matthew Wemhoff, Ben Secrest, Dylan Uhlenkott and Noah Geis, in different combinations, accounted for the historic results.

"They're very committed, very dedicated to doing it," Hasselstrom said. "They broke the school records throughout the year. They all bonded together and knew that going to State, they wanted to win those relays, have those championships and state records."

Hasselstrom considers the 1,600 relay result — in which Wemhoff, Secrest, Uhlenkott and Lorentz's mark of 3 minutes, 24.17 seconds shattered a record which had stood since the mid-1990s by five seconds — to be the most impressive of the group.

"That one's going to be hard for anyone to break for a while in our division," he said. "It was pretty impressive."

The Pirates' anchor

The MVP of this effort was Lorentz, a senior who anchored two of the three relays at State and added a record-breaking individual first-place finish in the 200 with a time of 22.03.

Lorentz's time beat the previous state record of 22.21 by Raft River's Paden Baker (2006) by nearly two tenths of a second — a large margin in a sprint race.

"I'd already made a name for myself really throughout the year," Lorentz recalled. "I felt like I was respected by all the other runners, and the atmosphere was kind of — I felt pressure on my back to win those races, and I made sure my relay team knew that as well. I let them know, 'We're here to take it all guys,' and we did."

His presence on the team was a godsend that almost did not come to pass. Lorentz switched spring sports from baseball to track as a junior after his football coach, T.T. Cain, "finally" talked him into it.

"I'm very grateful for that, and I look to Ryan Hasselstrom and Jarod Cash," he said. "They're probably the best coaches anyone could ask for."

Lorentz also emphasized the importance of the close familiarity he shared with his relay teammates, making for the kind of efficient handoffs that shave critical hundredths of a second off a competitive time.

"We've been doing handoffs for the last two years together and we just have that crazy chemistry where (Secrest) just hits me mid-stride," he said.

Awash in treasure

That the Pirate track community as a whole has enjoyed a rising tide would not be a controversial assessment. This year also represented the first time in Hasselstrom's tenure that Prairie delivered trophy finishes on both the boys and girls sides in the same state meet, with each taking fourth in team scoring.

Hasselstrom acknowledged that it will be "tough" to repeat this year's feats without Lorentz, but remains ambitious with the other four members of his relay-winning roster set to return, among others.

"I look forward to maybe next year being able to break (the records) again," he said.

Breaking down the Prairie records

200 (Lorentz) — 22.21 (Raft River's Paden Baker 22.21 in 2006)

400 relay (Wemhoff, Geis, Secrest, Uhlenkott) — 43.60 (Victory Charter 43.91 in 2023)

800 relay (Uhlenkott, Geis, Secrest, Lorentz) — 1:30.23 (Carey 1:31.51 in 2023)

1,600 relay (Wemhoff, Secrest, Uhlenkott, Lorentz) — 3:24.17 (Carey 3:29.36 in 1996)

