Pirate with a plan: Hollowell introduced at UNO

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — UNO introduced its 12th basketball coach Monday morning. Stacy Hollowell, a Mandeville native, who coached Loyola University to the 2022 NAIA national championship, was introduced as the Privateers new men’s basketball coach.

Hollowell spent last season as an assistant at Texas Southern, where he played for head coach Johnny Jones.

UNO legends Ron Maestri and Tim Floyd also attended the press conference. Floyd spoke with reporters.

Hollowell led Loyola to a 37-1 record in the 2021-2022 season. He was named NAIA National coach of the year. He has also coached nationally, where he was an assistant for the Qatar national team under former UNO head coach Joey Steibing.

