Pippa Funnell interview: 'I was astonished to win at Burghley - I'm doing it for the oldies'

Pippa Funnell's triumph at Burghley in September was her first in a major competition since 2015 - Christopher Pledger

It has been some year for Pippa Funnell. When she won the eventing competition at Burghley in September, it ended a 14-year barren spell in which the closest she had come to victory in a major competition was a silver medal in the European Championship team event in 2015.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Was I surprised?” she says. “I was absolutely astonished. What was so lovely was the response. I think people could relate to it. Youngsters could see that persevering is worthwhile. And oldies took to it as it was one of their own achieving. Because there’s no getting away from it, that’s what I am: an oldie.”

Funnell has just turned 51. But there is no sign of her slowing down: she asks for this interview to take place after 5pm because, as it is dark by then, she will not feel any sense of guilt that she really ought to be out riding. In her sixth decade, this is a woman whose work ethic would exhaust someone half her age.

“There isn’t any rest,” she admits of her daily schedule. “This is absolutely an eight-day-a-week way of life.” Not least because, in addition to competing at the highest level of her sport, she helps her husband Will school a stable of young horses; every day she is in the saddle for up to eight hours, riding as many as 10 horses.

In the moments that pass as spare time – when she is not at her desk writing her series of children’s books – she is coaching the next generation of young riders, working as a mentor at the Windrush Equestrian Foundation. Hearing her schedule, it makes you wonder: where does she find the energy from?

Story continues

“There have been points when I’ve thought: and why exactly are you putting yourself through all this?” she says. “As you get older you do have to work harder. You have to be stricter with the body, do the b----- Pilates. Most days I don’t jump out of bed. I creak.”

Funnell spends eight hours a day in the saddle Credit: pa

Once it came so easy for Funnell. In 2003 she became one of only two riders ever to complete the Rolex Grand Slam of Eventing, by winning at Kentucky, Badminton and Burghley in the same season. Back then everything she touched seemed to turn to gold medals. But latterly major success has become more elusive. And three years ago injuries not only compromised her performance, they made her reconsider what she was doing.

“I had some nasty falls, and I was in pain a lot of the time,” she says. “The assumption in my mind was it was because I was getting older. I got to a pretty low place.” So low, indeed, she contemplated doing something she had long sought to avoid: giving up competition.

“The idea of retirement was always horrible. I just didn’t want to accept the end was coming. I was in denial,” she admits. “And one thing I have not wanted to be is someone who carries on and ends up an also-ran. If I’m in it, I want to feel I have a chance of winning. I don’t want to make up numbers. And I began to fear that was what I might be doing.” Fortunately, a series of conversations with the physiotherapist at Team GB helped change her outlook. “They made me realise actually it wasn’t my age that was giving me all this pain, it was the legacy of the falls. As the injuries have healed, I’ve felt rejuvenated,” she explains.

With her victory this season has come another possibility: that she might qualify for Team GB for next summer’s Olympics. There is a long way to go before the selection is made in May, but were she to be chosen it would go some way to providing belated compensation for the biggest disappointment of her career: missing out on the London Games after her horse was injured barely weeks before competition began.

“I’ve been in the game so long, it’s not like my life depends on it, but I’m not going to pretend I wouldn’t absolutely love to go to Tokyo,” she says. “There’s no doubt winning at Burghley has made that more possible. Mind, victory there didn’t come easy, I was on a young horse that needed a lot of coaxing, I had to work so hard. I hope this doesn’t sound arrogant, but I remember when I did the Grand Slam, I was on such a roll, everything seemed to fall into place. Winning was almost part of the process. It’s definitely not like that now, which makes you savour it all the more.”

Before the team is picked for the Games, however, she is involved in another rigorous selection process: she is one of the nominees in the BT Sport Action Woman Awards. It is an elevation which seems to have taken her aback almost as much as the win at Burghley.

“I am absolutely thrilled and honoured to be nominated alongside those amazing athletes,” she says. “It’s a selection of total stars, the brightest and the best – plus the sad 51-year-old. I’m just glad there’s not any sort of race involved. Imagine being up against that lot. Talk about embarrassing. Don’t tell anyone, but these days I get out of breath running down to the gate to collect the post.”

The Telegraph is proud to partner the BT Sport Action Woman Awards. To vote for your 2019 BT Sport Action Woman of the Year from the shortlist of Dina Asher-Smith, Pippa Funnell, Jade Jones, Lucy Bronze, Jamie Chadwick, Dame Sarah Storey, Bryony Frost and Katarina Johnson-Thompson visit btsport .com/actionwoman2019