Piper's verdict on Foxes' squad

Former Leicester City winger Matt Piper has been looking at what transfer business needs to happen at King Power Stadium to make them ready for their return to the Premier League in August.

Leicester have already announced that Jamie Vardy and Jannik Vestergaard have signed new contracts for their top-flight return, but there has been no further action since the summer transfer window opened on 14 June.

The Foxes are still without a manager, but Piper believes any prospective boss will need to work on improving centre-back Vestergaard's game after he signed a new three-year deal.

"He got smoked in the Euros, in behind, did you see it?" he joked on BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast. "I was just thinking that we're going to have to get used to that next season, depending on which manager comes in."

But Piper highlighted Harry Souttar, who is on a contract until June 2028, as one of the players who could help the Foxes' defensive line next season.

"It has been tough for him because when he came in, we were fighting and scrapping towards the bottom end of the table," he added. "He has performed pretty well the times that I have seen him play.

"He just didn't fit the Enzo Maresca system, or clearly Enzo didn't think he did, but I do like Souttar.

"He is pacey, he can recover well in behind, he is good in the air but he isn't as good as Vestergaard on the ball. He does have his qualities though."

Leicester Til I Die TV co-host Kate Blakey added: "There will just need to be a really open conversation with Souttar. He has already said that had Enzo not left, he would have been asking to move.

"He needs to have an open and transparent conversation with the new manager because he doesn't want to sit on the sidelines for another year."

