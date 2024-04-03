Piper Moore gets 3 hits in Lady Guard's 20-1 win over Prince of Peace

Apr. 2—CARROLLTON — Brook Hill needed just five innings (mercy rule) to bury Carrollton-Prince of Peace, 20-0, Tuesday in Carrollton.

Brook Hill upped its record to 3-2, 2-1 with the win.

The Lady Guard scored 17 runs in the final-two frames in strolling to victory.

Piper Moore went 3-5 at the plate, which included a double and two RBI while Menah Harley had a 2-2 night at the dish and drove in a pair of runs.

McKenna Lunceford laced a double and collected a pair of RBI while Karmen Miller added a single and knocked in a trio of runs.

Miller went the distance in the circle to collect the win. She didn't allow an earned run, gave up two hits, struck out 10 and walked five.