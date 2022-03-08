Breaking News:

Russell Wilson reportedly traded to Broncos in blockbuster move

Pipe dream of Russell Wilson to Giants explodes following Broncos trade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Fennelly
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Denver Broncos
    Denver Broncos
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Seattle Seahawks
    Seattle Seahawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Russell Wilson
    Russell Wilson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The pipe dream for some New York Giants fans and rumor mongers is over. Any idea of the team obtaining Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason has gone up in smoke.

The Seahawks reportedly agreed to trade Wilson to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday.

The Giants were never really a top destination for Wilson, who has a no-trade clause and had approval over which teams he could be traded to.

Apparently Denver was on his list.

Seattle will receive quarterback Drew Lock as part of the package deal, which also includes two first-round picks and two second-round picks.

The Giants are said to be sticking with Daniel Jones until further notice. Jones is entering his fourth season with Big Blue and his fifth-year option is due this spring.

The Giants aren’t likely to exercise that option but that doesn’t mean they are any less confident that Jones could be their franchise quarterback.

List

Under-the-radar free agents Giants could target

Recommended Stories