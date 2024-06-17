Pios sweep doubleheader against Niagara Falls

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers picked up 2 big wins over Niagara Falls.

The Elmira Pioneers swept a doubleheader over the Niagara Falls Americans, on Sunday. In the 1st ever meeting between the CAN-USA Sports owned teams, Elmira earned 2 victories against the newly re-branded Americans. The Pios took the pair of Father’s Day, 7-inning games, 7-6 and 6-3.

In Game 1, the Americans carried a 3-2 advantage into the top of the 5th. In the bottom half of the frame, Wellsboro grad Darryn Callahan tied the contest on a sac fly, before Coy Schwanger put the Pioneers out front with an RBI-single. Leading 4-3 in the 6th, Elmira Express grad Michael Palmer delivered an 2 RBI-single to extend the advantage.

Niagara Falls responded to the offense with a 7th inning, 3-run home run from Vincent Mauro. The blast tied the game at 6, but Tim Haftl would push in Elmira’s winning run, after being hit by a pitch, in the bottom of the frame.

In Game 2, Elmira jumped out to a 4-run lead by the 3rd inning. Patrick Ward, Ayden Frey, Aidan Stern, and Bennett Shealor all drove in RBI-singles for the the Pios. One inning later, Niagara Falls responded, scoring 3-runs on a balk and a 2-run double from Sam Heim. In the 6th, Shealor added an insurance run on a pass ball, closing out Elmira’s scoring.

On the mound, Aiden Cook struck out 4 batters in 3 innings of work. Tioga native Erik Berkan sat down 1 for Elmira, while giving up 3 runs. Corning grad Nolan Terwilliger tossed the final 3 frames for the Pios, allowing only 1 hit and 1 walk.

Elmira returns to Dunn Field on Tuesday, in search of a 5th straight win. The Pios host Geneva, with 1st pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.

In the NYCBL, the Horseheads Hitmen fell to Salamanca on the road, 21-6. Elmira grad Ben Rhode led the Hitmen, going (2-4) with an RBI, a run, and a walk. Horseheads next heads to Dansville on Tuesday. The Hitmen will take on the Gliders at 5 p.m.

